IAF gets ready for 'Bambi Bucket' op as Nagaland forest fire spreads to Manipur

GUWAHATI: A devastating forest fire, which broke out on a hillock near Nagaland’s picturesque Dzukou Valley two days ago, has spread to Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday tweeted: “Conducting an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back. The fire has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage to this part of the mountain range.”

He said personnel of fire service, forest officials, and volunteers were reaching the site which is on the Nagaland-Manipur border. Updating the situation earlier in the day, Singh had shared a couple of photos on Twitter.

“This photo is clicked at 8.30 am from Mao side at Mount Khugho. (Dzukou FIRE). It has already crossed Mount ASIi, the highest peak of Manipur,” he wrote.

He said if the wind blows towards the south, there is a high possibility of the blaze spreading towards Manipur’s thickest forest Koziirii. He sought help for controlling the situation.

A Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted two rounds of a recce on Thursday. Shillong-based Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said the IAF deployed the helicopter following a requisition by the Nagaland government. It is equipped with “Bambi Bucket” for fire-fighting, he said.

Johnny Ruangmei, an officer of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, said that the state government had deployed volunteers for “traditional fire line cutting”.

“The IAF will begin its operation from tomorrow (Friday). The fire is spreading to various directions, including Manipur,” he said.

What made the task of authorities in Nagaland, engaged in dousing the fire, difficult was the gust.

As pre-scheduled, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and his family visited the valley on Wednesday. However, on their way back, they had to take a detour to reach their vehicles as the inferno spread to the adjacent areas by that time.

The valley is known for its natural environment, seasonal flowers, and flora and fauna. It is a popular tourist destination.