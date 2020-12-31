STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 21,821 new COVID cases, AIIMS Delhi Director says country to get vaccine 'within days'

As many as 26,139 recoveries and 299 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Published: 31st December 2020

Chennai coronavirus cases

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has reported 21,821 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,02,66,674, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 26,139 recoveries and 299 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The tally of active cases stands at 2,57,656 while the total recoveries have reached 98,60,280.

A total of 1,48,738 people have succumbed to coronavirus in the country, according to MoHFW.

Kerala has reported 65,572 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 54,206 active cases.

Delhi has reported 5,838 active cases, 6,08,434 recoveries and 10,523 fatalities.

In a major development, terming the approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the UK as a "big step forward", AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 30. Of these, 11,27,244 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

