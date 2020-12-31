STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railway ministry launches IRCTC's upgraded e-ticketing website

The upgraded e-ticketing website and App will provide the next level of services and experience to rail users, a statement from the ministry said.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger special trains

Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched an upgraded version of the e-ticketing website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which has personalised features.

Pegging it to have “best-in-class” features, the Railways offered it as a "New Year gift to passengers."

“The Railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience. This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online Railway tickets, will enhance passenger convenience,“  he said.

He said the IRCTC should continue to work towards constantly improving the website and ensure that is second to none in the world as per the digital India mission and vision of the prime minister. 

In 2014, the Next Generation E-ticketing (NGeT) system was launched to provide seamless e-ticketing services - higher booking loads and better user interface, through IRCTC. 

The upgraded e-ticketing website and App will provide the next level of services and experience to rail users, a statement from the ministry said.

Customer experience has been the focus for revamping the features, it said.

"The railway customer has been focus of the design of this new world class website for booking of rail tickets. Novel user personalisation features linked to user log in have been incorporated for the first time ever, along with customisations for seamless travel experience, one stop train selection for booking, and integrated booking for meal and accommodation with tickets," it said. 

Predictive entry suggestions using Artificial Intelligence will be given to the passenger when he is entering the station. 

"This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking.There will be simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page. Earlier this feature was not easily accessible.''Regular'' or ''Favorite'' journeys can be booked easily by automatically entering relevant details," the statement said.

Train search and selection has also been simplified by putting the information on one page to reduce the time used by passengers and enhancing the booking experience. 

Availability for all class are displayed along with respective fares for all trains, it said.

"Simply scroll the page and choose to ''Book'' the desired train and class. Earlier each train seat availability and fares could be seen only after clicking on that train individually," it said.

"A ''Cache system'' has been introduced in the backend to provide availability status. This will avoid delays in loading availabilities.In case of waitlisted tickets, its ''confirmation probability'' is displayed. Earlier this had to be checked for each waitlist status separately.

Availability for other dates can be toggled on the page itself.

The journey details will be shown also at the payment page. It will prompt the user to check and rectify, if there are any typographical errors. These corrections can only be corrected by visiting a PRS centre.

The website has in-built features for enhancing cyber security by using appropriate captchas.

"The upgraded and enhanced e-ticketing website and Mobile App aims to provide best in class user experience amongst various other online travel and ticketing websites.  

"The level of these features will be even more advanced than the ones offered currently by the other ticketing websites. In most websites, the station search entry is still alphabetical, availability status is either not there or old in time. Moreover, the convenience of integrated booking for stay and meal in this upgraded eticketing website is unmatched," it said.

At present, this e-ticketing website of IRCTC has more than 6 crore active users, using it to book more than 8 lakhs tickets daily. Around 83 per cent of the total reserved railway tickets are booked through this online system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC Railway Ministry e-ticketing website Piyush Goyal
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp