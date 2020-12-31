Rape survivor alleges panchayat passed resolution to expel her from village in Maharashtra

By ANI

BEED: A rape survivor from Beed District in Maharashtra has alleged that her village panchayat has passed a resolution to expel her from the village.

Block Development Officer, Anirudh said, "On August 15, gram sabha passed a resolution to banish her. A report on this will be submitted to senior officials."

"After examining the papers we found out that a meeting of gram sabha was held here on August 15, further investigation is underway," he added.