Srinagar diary

Wear mask or be ready to shell out Rs 200 fine

Come January 1, not wearing masks in Srinagar would attract a hefty fine. The decision to impose fines is aimed at augmenting precautionary steps to contain the spread of Covid-19. Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu said those not wearing masks will have to shell out Rs 200; repeat violators would be slapped a fine of Rs 500. Appealing to the people to follow safety guidelines, the authorities said that 35 enforcement teams will ensure adherence. Of the total 1,20,527 positive cases reported in J&K so far, Srinagar accounts for 25,216.

College gets nod to offer Unani Medicine course

The Government Unani Medical College, Kashmir, received the approval of Union Ministry of AYUSH to induct the first batch of Bachelors in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) course from the current academic session of 2020-21. The nod to start the course with an intake of 60 candidates was received on Tuesday. The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) had inspected the Institution on December 1 to assess the available infrastructure, faculty, and the facility to offer practical under UG (BUMS) course. The institution has already created 129 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff, and an advertisement for filling the vacant posts on academic arrangement has been issued.

Crackdown on unlicensed food business operators

The authorities in Srinagar are into an overdrive to crackdown on Food Business Operators (FBOs) running joints without obtaining license and registration, mandatory under the Food Safety & Standards Act. According to the Food and Drug Administration Department, 60 food business operators have been booked and 60 complaints filed so far. Operating food business without license is an offence under FSS Act, carrying a punishment of imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 5 lakh. All FBO have been asked to obtain license or registration as per their annual turnover.

Husband held for murdering woman

Nearly ten days after the police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district found the body of a woman, her husband was arrested for the murder. On December 21, the police found the body of the woman and handed it to her kin after autopsy. The needle of suspicion fell on the husband, who confessed to the crime. The couple picked up a fight on the intervening night between December 20 and December 21, and the man allegedly strangulated his wife to death. The arrest of the man vindicated the claims of the woman’s father, who had maintained that his son in-law had murdered his daughter.

