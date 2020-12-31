STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Cow Commission appeals to state universities to set up 'Kamdhenu chair'

An official with the state Gau Seva Aayog said that a platform was needed for research and training on the science related to indigenous cows and the Indian education system.

Published: 31st December 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Cows

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to promote research on the indigenous cow breeds, Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog (Cow Commission) has appealed to the vice-chancellors of state universities to set up a Kamdhenu Chair on their campuses.

The cue was taken from Allahabad University vice-chancellor, Professor Sangita Srivastava, who recently proposed to establish the said chair on the AU campus. This would go a long way in creating awareness about the indigenous cow breed among students coming from farming backgrounds and rural pockets of the state. The move was also aimed at increasing the income of farmers with help of milk and milk products, said Amit Kumar Gupta, an additional statistical officer, UP Gau Seva Aayog. 

The Aayog is headed by a senior leader of BJP state unit veteran Shyam Nandan Singh.

The move would help farmers develop new skills and advanced techniques for rearing cows. It would help those involved in the dairy business as it would result in greater production and enhanced income, said a senior official of the Aayog.

Allahabad University (AU) has sent a proposal for establishing the ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ on its campus to the Union ministry of education for approval.

The idea was mooted by AU vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, after she attended a national webinar addressed by national Kamdhenu Commission Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. It discussed setting up a 'Kamdhenu Peeth' in universities in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and American Intercontinental University (AIU).

An official with the Aayog said that a platform was needed for research and training on the science related to indigenous cows and the Indian education system.

UGC was expected to give a grant for establishing the chair. Through this, efforts would be made to save old cows in rural areas. The volunteers/students will also provide fodder and medicines to the cows at a subsidized rate. Apart from this, the rate of milk will be determined in the interest of farmers, said the sources in the Aayog.

Earlier, around Diwali, the Aayog had written to UP CM, his ministers, and BJP lawmakers to help popularise cow dung-based products including idols of Laxmi and Ganesha.

A department at AU would be entrusted with the responsibility of running the activities under this chair and the name of the department would be decided by the AU administration in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cow commission UP cows Gau Seva Aayog Kamdhenu Chair Allahabad University
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp