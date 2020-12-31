UP Cow Commission appeals to state universities to set up 'Kamdhenu chair'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to promote research on the indigenous cow breeds, Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog (Cow Commission) has appealed to the vice-chancellors of state universities to set up a Kamdhenu Chair on their campuses.

The cue was taken from Allahabad University vice-chancellor, Professor Sangita Srivastava, who recently proposed to establish the said chair on the AU campus. This would go a long way in creating awareness about the indigenous cow breed among students coming from farming backgrounds and rural pockets of the state. The move was also aimed at increasing the income of farmers with help of milk and milk products, said Amit Kumar Gupta, an additional statistical officer, UP Gau Seva Aayog.

The Aayog is headed by a senior leader of BJP state unit veteran Shyam Nandan Singh.

The move would help farmers develop new skills and advanced techniques for rearing cows. It would help those involved in the dairy business as it would result in greater production and enhanced income, said a senior official of the Aayog.

Allahabad University (AU) has sent a proposal for establishing the ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ on its campus to the Union ministry of education for approval.

The idea was mooted by AU vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, after she attended a national webinar addressed by national Kamdhenu Commission Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. It discussed setting up a 'Kamdhenu Peeth' in universities in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and American Intercontinental University (AIU).

An official with the Aayog said that a platform was needed for research and training on the science related to indigenous cows and the Indian education system.

UGC was expected to give a grant for establishing the chair. Through this, efforts would be made to save old cows in rural areas. The volunteers/students will also provide fodder and medicines to the cows at a subsidized rate. Apart from this, the rate of milk will be determined in the interest of farmers, said the sources in the Aayog.

Earlier, around Diwali, the Aayog had written to UP CM, his ministers, and BJP lawmakers to help popularise cow dung-based products including idols of Laxmi and Ganesha.

A department at AU would be entrusted with the responsibility of running the activities under this chair and the name of the department would be decided by the AU administration in the coming days.