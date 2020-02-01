Home Nation

95 of 324 Indians who arrived from China under observation

Air India is now planning to operate another flight to evacuate remaining Indian nationals, who have consented to leave Hubei province.

A bus carrying Indians who arrived in Air India special flight from Wuhan (China) at Delhi Airport today, brought Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla Camp for medical observation at the camp.

A bus carrying Indians who arrived in Air India special flight from Wuhan (China) at Delhi Airport today, brought Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla Camp for medical observation at the camp. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A total of 95 of the 324 Indians, who arrived in Air India special flight from Wuhan in China at Delhi Airport on Saturday, have been taken from the airport to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp here for medical observation.

They have been shifted to the paramilitary force's Chhawla camp in west Delhi. The ITBP had already made arrangements of 600 beds at the camp for families and kids coming from China as quarantine facility.

The ITBP had arranged facilities for hosting the Indians from the airport to the camp, IBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said.

"All basic amenities - fooding, lodging, and WiFi will be provided to the people. ITBP Doctors and personnel are present to look after them. An expert team of ITBP and Safdurjang Hospital and Doctors with sufficient medicines are already placed," he said.

An Air India special flight carrying 324 Indian nationals from Hubei province of China took off from Wuhan in the early hours of Feb 1 landed in Delhi at 7.26 a.m. Majority of the passengers were Indian students.

ALSO READ: China coronavirus death toll rises to 259, infections surge

Air India is now planning to operate another flight to evacuate remaining Indian nationals, who have consented to leave Hubei province for the time being, the government said. The national carrier said the flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 p.m. on Saturday with a different set of crew and same team of doctors with other aircraft.

"We urge all Indian citizens from Hubei who intend to avail this flight for India and not yet contacted the Embassy, to urgently call the hotlines (+8618610952903 and +8618612083629) or send mails to dedicated email ID helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in before 0800 hours on February 1, 2020," said the government in a Tweet.

