Bhopal diary: Mahi on tiger trail with kin and friends

Anuraag Singh

Express News Service

Mahi on tiger trail with kin and friends

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from all forms of the game, took his family and friends out on a trip to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh between Wednesday and Friday. Dhoni was spotted enjoying a tiger safari at the national park in Mandla district. After arriving at the Birsi Airstrip in Baihar, Dhoni and his entourage checked themselves into the Banjartola resort. An avid tiger lover, Mahi, as he is popularly known, was on his maiden visit to the famous wildlife reserve. He had adopted Agasthya, a tiger cub at the Mysuru zoo, for a year.

Dog saves farmer from raging bull

The time tested maxim about dog being a man’s best friend was proved correct by a stray dog, which turned a saviour to a young farmer who was attacked by a bull recently in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Turya village when Dinesh Sharma was guarding his vegetable produce from stray animals. A bull appeared out of nowhere on his land, lifted the farmer with its horns and threw him multiple times to the ground. Sharma cried for help but no one rushed to his rescue. This was when a stray dog, which was often fed by the farmer, ran in and started biting the bull. The bull was eventually forced to run away. The farmer was rushed to a hospital and was said to be doing fine at the time of filing this report.

Vyapam kingpin held in cheque bounce case

The kingpin in the Vyapam scam, Jagdish Sagar, was arrested again earlier this month by the Vijay Nagar police in Indore in connection with a cheque bounce case. He was later produced before the court, which granted him bail. According to the police, Sagar had purchased a four-wheeler six years ago, but as he was in prison between 2013 and 2016 in connection with the multi-crore scam, he failed to pay the installments. He later made the payment of the outstanding installments to the finance company via cheque that bounced, prompting action.

It’s brides on horseback this marriage season

This marriage season Madhya Pradesh is seeing brides riding horses. Sakshi and Shristhi, siblings hailing from the Patidar community, rode horses to their grooms’ houses in Khandwa district on their wedding on January 22. According to their family members, the practice of brides riding horses to the grooms’ houses in form of a baraat is a centuries-old tradition followed by the community. Another bride, Ashwini Bhamre (not from the Patidar community) donned the warrior costume of legendary warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai while riding to her wedding venue in Barwani district.

Anurag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

