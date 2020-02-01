Home Nation

Bhopal diary: Mahi on tiger trail with kin and friends

An avid tiger lover, Mahi, as he is popularly known, was on his maiden visit to the famous wildlife reserve.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo| AP)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Mahi on tiger trail with kin and friends

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from all forms of the game, took his family and friends out on a trip to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh between Wednesday and Friday. Dhoni was spotted enjoying a tiger safari at the national park in Mandla district. After arriving at the Birsi Airstrip in Baihar, Dhoni and his entourage checked themselves into the Banjartola resort. An avid tiger lover, Mahi, as he is popularly known, was on his maiden visit to the famous wildlife reserve. He had adopted Agasthya, a tiger cub at the Mysuru zoo, for a year.

Dog saves farmer from raging bull

The time tested maxim about dog being a man’s best friend was proved correct by a stray dog, which turned a saviour to a young farmer who was attacked by a bull recently in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place in Turya village when Dinesh Sharma was guarding his vegetable produce from stray animals. A bull appeared out of nowhere on his land, lifted the farmer with its horns and threw him multiple times to the ground. Sharma cried for help but no one rushed to his rescue. This was when a stray dog, which was often fed by the farmer, ran in and started biting the bull. The bull was eventually forced to run away. The farmer was rushed to a hospital and was said to be doing fine at the time of filing this report.

Vyapam kingpin held in cheque bounce case

The kingpin in the Vyapam scam, Jagdish Sagar, was arrested again earlier this month by the Vijay Nagar police in Indore in connection with a cheque bounce case. He was later produced before the court, which granted him bail. According to the police, Sagar had purchased a four-wheeler six years ago, but as he was in prison between 2013 and 2016 in connection with the multi-crore scam, he failed to pay the installments. He later made the payment of the outstanding installments to the finance company via cheque that bounced, prompting action.

It’s brides on horseback this marriage season

This marriage season Madhya Pradesh is seeing brides riding horses. Sakshi and Shristhi, siblings hailing from the Patidar community, rode horses to their grooms’ houses in Khandwa district on their wedding on January 22. According to their family members, the practice of brides riding horses to the grooms’ houses in form of a baraat is a centuries-old tradition followed by the community. Another bride, Ashwini Bhamre (not from the Patidar community) donned the warrior costume of legendary warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai while riding to her wedding venue in Barwani district.

Anurag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp