Home Nation

BJP MLA in trouble over communal slogans in Rajasthan during 2018 elections

Controversial slogans and songs were played by the DJs during this rally which spread religious venom and spread hatred once the videos went viral.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madan Dilawar, BJP MLA from Ramganj Mandi, Rajasthan.

Madan Dilawar, BJP MLA from Ramganj Mandi, Rajasthan.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Senior BJP leader in Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, MLA from Ramganj Mandi constituency may soon face serious legal difficulties.

An investigation by the CID-CB has found Dilawar guilty for slogans raised in his nomination rally to spoil communal harmony during in the last assembly elections in Ramganj Mandi town, November 2018.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153 and188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of Public Representation Act. Initially, this case was investigated by the police but later, when Dilawar was elected as an MLA, the file went to CID CB.

CID CB Kota ASP Mithali Garg investigated it and she found all the allegations as authentic.

Later, the file was sent to the headquarters from where the file has now been received along with the challan order to Ramganj police station.

"After investigation from us, the letter has already been sent to the concerned police station and now the challan has to be presented to them," says Mithali Garg ASP CID CB, Kota.

To file a challan, the letter has been returned to the Kota Rural Police, this case was registered on the report of the then SHO of Ramganj mandi, Hiralal Saini.

The CID CB probe also got the video that went viral in this case investigated by FSL and that probe has proved that there was no tampering in the said video which became a major piece of evidence.

Controversial slogans and songs were played by the DJs during this rally which spread religious venom and spread hatred once the videos of the event went viral on social media.

However, Madan Dilawar denies the allegations and says: "There was a cassette going on in the nomination rally but I do not know myself properly what slogans were being played on it. The slogans they asked me to raise were all patriotic slogans, now if they want to accuse me on those slogans, then I will answer in court."

The police have now sought prosecution approval from the Home Department. The SHO of Ramganj Mandi, Dharmendra Kumar confirms: "We have written to the Home Department for sanction of prosecution. As soon as the sanction comes, we will arrest the accused in the case and present the challan."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Rajasthan Madan Dilawar
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp