BJP MLA in trouble over communal slogans in Rajasthan during 2018 elections

JAIPUR: Senior BJP leader in Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, MLA from Ramganj Mandi constituency may soon face serious legal difficulties.

An investigation by the CID-CB has found Dilawar guilty for slogans raised in his nomination rally to spoil communal harmony during in the last assembly elections in Ramganj Mandi town, November 2018.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153 and188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of Public Representation Act. Initially, this case was investigated by the police but later, when Dilawar was elected as an MLA, the file went to CID CB.

CID CB Kota ASP Mithali Garg investigated it and she found all the allegations as authentic.

Later, the file was sent to the headquarters from where the file has now been received along with the challan order to Ramganj police station.

"After investigation from us, the letter has already been sent to the concerned police station and now the challan has to be presented to them," says Mithali Garg ASP CID CB, Kota.

To file a challan, the letter has been returned to the Kota Rural Police, this case was registered on the report of the then SHO of Ramganj mandi, Hiralal Saini.

The CID CB probe also got the video that went viral in this case investigated by FSL and that probe has proved that there was no tampering in the said video which became a major piece of evidence.

Controversial slogans and songs were played by the DJs during this rally which spread religious venom and spread hatred once the videos of the event went viral on social media.

However, Madan Dilawar denies the allegations and says: "There was a cassette going on in the nomination rally but I do not know myself properly what slogans were being played on it. The slogans they asked me to raise were all patriotic slogans, now if they want to accuse me on those slogans, then I will answer in court."

The police have now sought prosecution approval from the Home Department. The SHO of Ramganj Mandi, Dharmendra Kumar confirms: "We have written to the Home Department for sanction of prosecution. As soon as the sanction comes, we will arrest the accused in the case and present the challan."