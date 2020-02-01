Home Nation

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Pilot said that the budget was disappointing and there was no plan or roadmap to address the issue of unemployment.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo | Twitter/@SachinPilot )

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget "directionless" and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment.

He also claimed that the Centre's revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for funds in such a situation.

"It is beyond understanding that how will investment take place when the government has limited resources and investors are facing economic slump," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

READ| What's cheaper and what's costlier: Here's how Budget will affect you

Pilot said that the budget was disappointing and there was no plan or roadmap to address the issue of unemployment.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted: "Budget speech lacked any substance to solve present economic crisis. It was simply jugglery of words without any focus on providing relief to common people or to industries".

"The problems of banking sector have not been dealt with properly. Budget certainly has no focus on growth," he said, adding that it has turned out to be "very disappointing" State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the budget lacked a roadmap to revive the economy.

"The economy is sinking but no roadmap to revive it was present (in the budget). No important provision was made for the health sector also. Unemployment in the country is at its peak, inflation is on the rise and industries are suffering, but no significant announcement was made," he said.

The BJP welcomed the budget present by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it was balanced and inclusive.

READ| FM proposes to hike customs duty on imported electric vehicles

"Changes in Income Tax slabs is a big relief for the middle class. Every section has been covered. Budget provisions for the welfare of all sections and sectors, including education, health, infrastructure development, tribals, senior citizens, have been made," BJP state president Satish Poonia said.

He said that despite economic challenges, efforts for economic reforms were being made by the Modi government.

Former education minister Vasudev Devnani said that the budget was dedicated to education, health, agriculture and public welfare schemes. "It will also strengthen the economy," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Budget Budget 2020 Economic slowdown Job crisis
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp