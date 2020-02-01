Home Nation

Feedback sought on J&K's developmental issues from Centre’s touring party

The ministers only spoke about the development initiatives and there was no reference to political issues, a home ministry official said.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 37 Union ministers, who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, have been asked to submit their feedback to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on developmental issues and implementation of government schemes in the newly created Union Territory, Union Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

They added that 14 ministers have already submitted their assessment on the implementation of the welfare schemes in a proforma so that action can be taken on the basis of the feedback.

The central ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir following a directive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “wanted an honest assessment of various welfare schemes being carried out in J&K”.

Among those who had visited Jammu and Kashmir were Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, ministers of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, among others.

The ministers only spoke about the development initiatives and there was no reference to political issues, a home ministry official said.

They got first-hand information about roads, healthcare facilities, power situation and functioning of academic institutions, the official said.

Two sets of feedback sought

An official said there will be two sets of feedback — one on the initiatives taken by the UT adminis-
tration and the other about the central government initiatives

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister’s Office Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp