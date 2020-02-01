Feedback sought on J&K's developmental issues from Centre’s touring party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 37 Union ministers, who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, have been asked to submit their feedback to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on developmental issues and implementation of government schemes in the newly created Union Territory, Union Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

They added that 14 ministers have already submitted their assessment on the implementation of the welfare schemes in a proforma so that action can be taken on the basis of the feedback.

The central ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir following a directive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “wanted an honest assessment of various welfare schemes being carried out in J&K”.

Among those who had visited Jammu and Kashmir were Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, ministers of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, among others.

The ministers only spoke about the development initiatives and there was no reference to political issues, a home ministry official said.

They got first-hand information about roads, healthcare facilities, power situation and functioning of academic institutions, the official said.

Two sets of feedback sought

An official said there will be two sets of feedback — one on the initiatives taken by the UT adminis-

tration and the other about the central government initiatives