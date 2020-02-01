Home Nation

GPS-aided GAGAN system, meant for safe flight landings, sees delay in implementation

Domestic airlines, which stand to benefit from reduced fuel costs it will bring about, still have six months on hand to install this system, due to a revised deadline.

Published: 01st February 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The GPS-Aided Geo-Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) system for aircraft, aimed at boosting passenger safety by guiding pilots to precision landing on runways, will be a big gamechanger for India’s aviation industry. 

Domestic airlines, which stand to benefit from reduced fuel costs it will bring about, still have six months on hand to install this system, due to a revised deadline. The sophisticated system was meant to be mandatorily installed in all aircraft by January 1, 2019, as per the National Civil Aviation Policy.

However, poor compliance by the domestic aviation sector forced the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to reschedule the deadline by 18 months, after the deadline expired,. 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Airports Authority of India are jointly developing this project at a cost of Rs 774 crore, he said. The first GAGAN system was launched in 2015. "The accuracy and integrity that GAGAN provides will help aircraft maintain a close but safe distance from each other, and its precision signals will help them land much quicker instead of hovering around the skies over airports. Aviation Turbine Fuel is the biggest daily expense for any airline, and this system will help them bring it down," an aerospace source privy to the developments said. In fact, airlines need to go all out to install them as they will benefit in the long run, he added. 

The indigenous regional Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) uses ground stations to send signals to the aircraft. From the point of passenger safety, midair collisions and bad landing of aircraft can be averted, another source said.

"It will particularly benefit small airports across the country, which do not have the resources to become CAT-III compliant (which helps landing and take off in zero-visibility conditions). In flights which do not have the GAGAN receiver, the decision to take off or land is heavily dependent on the pilot’s decision. This will be an accurate reference tool for the cockpit crew, thereby ensuring momentary bad judgments do not result in loss of lives or damage the aircraft," he said.

No agency was able to provide an estimate of how many aircraft in the country have the GAGAN receiver installed. "The latest aircraft come equipped with it due to its advantages, but the older ones need to be retrofitted," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GAGAN system Geo Augmented Navigation Safe flight landings National Civil Aviation Policy DGCA ISRO
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp