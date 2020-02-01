Gujarat: Wife of ex-lover puts chilli powder in woman's private parts

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: A 22-year-old woman in the Vadaj area, here, has filed a complaint against wife of her former boyfriend and two others for putting chilli powder into her private parts and threatening to disfiguring her by throwing acid on her.

According to the victim, she worked at the garment shop of Girish Goswami and was in relationship. She later quit and started working at another establishment. She also ended the relationship.

But two months ago, according to her, she received a phone call from Girish. They started talking again.

This upset Girish's wife Janu Goswami. At around 10 a.m. On Thursday, Janu intercepted her and took her to a house. With the help of another women, Janu stripped her and inserted chilli powder into her private parts, according to the victim.

The police have arrested all the accused on charges of kidnapping.