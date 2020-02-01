JDU hits out Tejashwi Yadav, says 'he is habituated to give balderdash statements'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Hitting out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that 'Tejashwi was habituated to give nonsensical statements through his Twitter handles and was giving balderdash statements over CAA-NRC-NPR.

Prasad said that Tejashawi Yadav's identity in politics has become like a tutored parrot, who utters nothing but what its 'aka' (caretaker or feeder) teaches to tell.

'The NRC is not in existence but he has become so politically immature over this that he has started misleading the people', he said.

Making a scathing attack on Tejashawi Yadav, the JDU spokesperson said 'without going to college, Tejashawi Yadav obtained a PhD in the modes of misleading people under the tutelage of his father Lalu Prasad who is now imprisoned in the fodder scam.'

Citing a recent tweet of Tejashawi, Rajiv Ranja Prasad said that even a typing error in a letter was exploded with an intent to create confusion amongst the people over NRC.

'In politics, when the opposition doesn't have important issues, propaganda based balderdash statements come as the last resort to them. And Tejashawi Yadav, who stands like a dwarf in front of the political stature of Nitish Kumar utters like that.'