MiG-21 to become centre of attraction at Himachal school

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A decommissioned Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter jet will soon be installed at the Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh's Sujanpurtira here, officials said on Saturday.

The aircraft has already reached the school in Hamirpur district and the installation ceremony will be held after February 3, principal Amit Kumar Paul said here.

MiG-21 is a supersonic fighter jet and interceptor aircraft designed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau of the erstwhile Soviet Union.