No need to be defensive on Citizenship Act, Prime Minister tells NDA allies

The NDA meeting was held on Friday with the commencement of the Budget Session, with the Opposition gearing up to corner the government over the protests against the CAA.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi talks to the media upon his arrival at the Parliament House on the opening day of the budget session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the NDA allies to tackle the Opposition protests over the enactment of the CAA upfront head-on.

The JD(U), however, reiterated that the government should drop questions from the National Population Register, asking details on parents’ birthplace.

The PM is learnt to have told the NDA allies that there are no reasons for them to be defensive on CAA.

Modi, sources said, called upon the allies to counter the allegations of the Opposition parties that the law discriminated against the Muslims.

He also stressed that the Budget Session should be utilised for constructive discussions in both Houses.

The NDA, incidentally, is expecting the Congress, Left and Trinamool Congress to make determined bids to corner the government on the CAA.

With the BJP sharply pitching its electioneering in Delhi against  Shaheen Bagh protests, Parliament is likely to witness stormy sessions, with polling in the capital scheduled on February 8. 

The NDA also adopted a resolution hailing the government for signing of the Bodo and the Bru agreements.

For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
