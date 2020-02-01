No need to be defensive on Citizenship Act, Prime Minister tells NDA allies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the NDA allies to tackle the Opposition protests over the enactment of the CAA upfront head-on.

The JD(U), however, reiterated that the government should drop questions from the National Population Register, asking details on parents’ birthplace.

The NDA meeting was held on Friday with the commencement of the Budget Session, with the Opposition gearing up to corner the government over the protests against the CAA.

The PM is learnt to have told the NDA allies that there are no reasons for them to be defensive on CAA.

Modi, sources said, called upon the allies to counter the allegations of the Opposition parties that the law discriminated against the Muslims.

He also stressed that the Budget Session should be utilised for constructive discussions in both Houses.

The NDA, incidentally, is expecting the Congress, Left and Trinamool Congress to make determined bids to corner the government on the CAA.

With the BJP sharply pitching its electioneering in Delhi against Shaheen Bagh protests, Parliament is likely to witness stormy sessions, with polling in the capital scheduled on February 8.

The NDA also adopted a resolution hailing the government for signing of the Bodo and the Bru agreements.