Opposition parties in Bihar fume as teachers allegedly asked to do NRC work

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Leader of main Opposition party the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Friday dropped a letter bomb in the politics of Bihar over the NRC that sent the NDA leaders and officials in the government department into a tizzy.

Yadav shared an official letter of Mokama’s Block Development Officer (BDO) in which, headmasters of three government-run schools were directed to send names of two teachers each to be trained as “field trainers” on NRC.

The letter, states displeasure over delaying in sending names of teachers where they were needed for the first phase work on the NRC.

Sharing the letter on his Twitter handle, Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar-led government to have started working silently and secretly on NRC on contrary to the CM’s claim that NRC wouldn’t be implemented in Bihar.

He tweeted, “The white lie of Nitish Kumar ji caught on NRC-NPR works. The letter of an official exposed the secrecy. The work of NPR has not started in any state yet, but Nitishji has started the process of NRC in Bihar. Now you have to decide who is the real Sanghi?”

Earlier, according to reports, UP government teachers of three schools were asked to do work related to NRC and CAA.