Home Nation

PM Modi to visit Assam on February 7 amid CAA crisis

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests against the new citizenship law, had then warned of mass protests if Modi came here for the games.

Published: 01st February 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar on February 7 to attend the celebration of the Bodo peace accord, a senior minister said on Saturday.

"GoA has invited Hon PM Sri @narendramodi for his gracious presence at the celebrations for #BodoPeaceAccord at #Kokrajhar on February 7, 2020", Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Biswa Sarma visited Kokrajhar town in Kolkrajhar district during the day to review preparations for the rally to be addressed by Modi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkrajhar is confirmed," he said.

The minister discussed details of the programme with bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary, Rajay Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary and All Bodo Student union leaders.

The centre and the Assam government inked a peace agreement with representatives of Bodo organisations on January 27, attempting to put an end to the decades-old Bodo insurgency based on the demand for carving out a separate state out of Assam.

The tripartite agreement announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah provides for economic and political development of Bodos without affecting the territorial integrity of Assam.

The accord is the third Bodo peace agreement to be signed since 1993. The demand for a separate Bodoland is almost five decades old.

As a fallout of the accord, altogether 1,615 cadres of the three factions of separatist organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland laid down their arms before state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday. They deposited 178 arms and 4,893 rounds of ammunition.

Modi was earlier invited by the state government to declare open the 'Khelo India' games in Guwahati on January 10, but the visit did not materialise.

The news of the Prime Minister not coming to Guwahati for the games came amid the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the protests against the new citizenship law, had then warned of mass protests if Modi came here for the games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Himanta Biswa Sarma Citizenship act
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp