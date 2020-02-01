UP man walks with wife's severed head for 1.5 km before being arrested

By PTI

BARABANKI: In a horrifying incident, a man on Saturday decapitated his wife and walked with her severed head for almost one and half kilometres before he was arrested.

Police identified the accused as Akhikesh Rawat (30) of Bahadurpur village.

They said that Rawat was married almost two years ago and had a daughter, who had died due to illness.

"On Saturday afternoon, Rawat had a quarrel with his wife Rajani (25). He dragged his wife out of his house, and killed her using a sharp-edged weapon.

"After killing her, he took the severed head and started walking towards Jahangirabad police station," a police official said.

According to the police, he walked for almost one and half kilometres, and was moving towards Jahangirabad police station when he was arrested near Kadirpur village.

"The case will be thoroughly probed," Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.