28 choppers to ply within Uttarakhand to boost connectivity

VINEETU PADHYAY By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an attempt to boost connectivity in cities and towns of Uttarakhand, chopper services will be starting from February 8. Captain Deep Srivastava, flight advisor of the CM of Uttarakhand said, “A total of 28 choppers will be running across the state out of which some will be on alternate days.” First will be from Haridwar to Haldwani for which rent has been fixed to `1200.

Total flight time will be 40 minutes against 6-8 hours by train or road route. The aim is to set up ‘Regional Connectivity Services’ in the state so that people are able to travel fast within the budget. The fare of these chopper services will be between `1000-5000 depending on distance and time. Sameer Sah, a resident of Haldwani said, “We spent over `1200 to travel from Haldwani to Haridwar at anu given day. This service if successful will save time. and money of the people.”

The services will be operating from all 13 districts as well as from selected cities and towns of the hill state. In the year 2015, Uttarakhand tourism department had started a chopper service to provide an aerial view of Nainital and surrounding areas. However, the service was suspended and could not resume till the day.