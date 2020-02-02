Chhattisgarh: Maoists who opposed polls cast votes

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: An unusual scene in one of the worst-affected Maoist-affected area of Chhattisgarh was witnessed in a village of Dantewada, where 12 Maoists who opposed the ongoing panchayat polls were later seen casting their votes. These rebels had first surrendered and the Dantewada district administration ensured their return to the mainstream by facilitating them to exercise their right to vote for the first time.

A day after these 12 naxal cadres threw pamphlets and nailed banners on trees in Dantewada against the polls, had reposed their trust in democracy. “During our ground inspection visits along with the district collector at polling booths in remote areas, our security personnel recovered pamphlets thrown by the Maoists in support of their boycott call against the polls.

A senior Naxal leader who had recently surrendered in the region was roped-in to convince the cadres on Maoist ideology. Later they met us, expressing their willingness to return to the mainstream”, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava said.