Coronavirus outbreak: Helpline established in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

GN Itoo formulated a team of medical experts to provide medical assistance to the people in case of any exigency.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:16 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: With an aim to prevent and get timely assistance with regard to the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Baramulla district, Deputy Commissioner G.N. Itoo on Saturday formulated a team of medical experts to provide medical assistance to the people in case of any exigency.

Accordingly, the team will be headed by medical superintendent, district hospital, Baramulla, Syed Masood (contact number 7006231150) and other senior doctors as its members. The other members are Waseem (contact number 7006024498), Maqbool (7006341667) and Zulfikar (9419038139).

People have been asked to contact these numbers in order to know about the symptoms and the necessary preventive measures that needs to be followed.

baramulla Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Jammu and Kashmir Coronavirus Helpline
