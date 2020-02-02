Home Nation

Intruder sneaks into Bhopal airport, damages chopper, shouts 'I want to serve the nation'

Owing to the incident, the Udaipur-bound SpiceJet flight took off for the destination after an hour's delay, informed sources at the Bhopal Airport confided.

Bhopal airport

Bhopal airport (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Exposing the chinks in the security at Raja Bhoj Airport and adjoining state hangar in Bhopal, a 24-year-old Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student sneaked into state hangar and the Airport and allegedly damaged a private helicopter parked there.

Identified as Yogesh Tripathi, the BCA student, son of a state government employee managed to first enter the state hanger on Bhopal’s outskirts in the evening. He subsequently managed to sneak into the Airport connected to the state hangar and damaged a private chopper parked for taking a spiritual guru to Biaora (Rajgarh) on Monday.

He subsequently ran towards the SpiceJet plane with over 40 passengers, that was readying to take off for Udaipur. Just when Tripathi sat in front of the plane, the CISF personnel managed to overpower him. The CISF personnel subsequently handed Tripathi to the Gandhi Nagar police station cops.

Owing to the incident, the Udaipur-bound SpiceJet flight took off for the destination after an hour’s delay, informed sources at the Bhopal Airport confided.

Tripathi later told the cops and CISF personnel that he wanted to serve the nation, by turning a commando.

“He has been taken into custody and process is underway to register a case against him. Primary probe suggests he could be mentally disturbed, but we’re trying to get psychiatrist to examine him,” a senior Bhopal police officer told The New Indian Express.

Importantly, the state hangar and Bhopal Airport are connected to each other. While the CISF is tasked with Airport’s security, it’s the state police which are assigned security of the state hangar.

