Home Nation

Maoists who opposed panchayat polls, later cast their votes in Chattisgarh

A day after these twelve naxal cadres threw pamphlets and nailed banners on trees at hyper-sensitive Surnar and Dhanikarka in Dantewada against the polls had reposed their trust in the democratic syst

Published: 02nd February 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Surrendered Maoists awaiting their turn in a queue to exercise their right to vote in panchayat polls

Surrendered Maoists awaiting their turn in a queue to exercise their right to vote in panchayat polls (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: An unusual scene in one of the worst affected Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh was witnessed at a remote village where 12 Maoists who opposed the ongoing panchayat polls were later seen waiting for their turn to cast their votes to uphold grassroots democracy.

These rebels, persuaded on the hollowness and bleak future of the CPI (Maoist) ideology, had first surrendered and the Dantewada district administration ensured their return to the mainstream by facilitating them to exercise their right to franchise for the first time in the epicenter of left-wing extremism. 

A day after these twelve naxal cadres threw pamphlets and nailed banners on trees at hyper-sensitive Surnar and Dhanikarka in Dantewada against the polls had reposed their trust in the democratic system.

A strong message has equally gone across the local tribal community, who saw dramatic turn of events as those engaged in boycotting the polls and warning the villagers later themselves stood in queue to vote for the candidates of their choice.

“During our ground inspection visits along with the district collector at polling booths in remote areas, our security personnel recovered pamphlets thrown by the Maoists in support of their boycott call against the polls.

A senior Naxal leader who had recently surrendered in the region was roped-in to convince the cadres on worthless Maoist ideology which will ruin their future. As their confidence got bolstered on democratic values, they met us, expressing their willingness to return to the mainstream”, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told the Express.

The surrendered rebels were seen waiting outside the polling centre in the remote Surnar village. “We are delighted to exercise our right to vote for the first time”, they affirmed.

All the twelve surrendered rebels would be entitled for the assistance earmarked under the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government.

These Maoist-hotbed regions have seen barely 13 percent voter turnout in the 2015 panchayat elections which has gone up to 74 percent this year — an encouraging sign indeed, the Dantewada SP informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chattisgarh Chattisgarh maoists
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp