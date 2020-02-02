Home Nation

Only one swab sample enough for coronavirus testing, says WHO

The new WHO instructions will ensure faster testing of samples which will quicken the fight against the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

Published: 02nd February 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a fresh set of instructions, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that testing of only one swab sample is enough, as against the earlier two, in suspected novel coronavirus cases, a senior Maharashtra health official said on Sunday.

The new WHO instructions will ensure faster testing of samples which will quicken the fight against the 2019-nCoV outbreak, the official said.

"We have received a new set of instructions from the WHO recommending that one swab sample is sufficient for testing of novel coronavirus infection.

Earlier, we were sending two samples of each patient to NIV (National Institute of Virology in Pune) for testing," Maharashtra state disease surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate told PTI.

"This will ensure faster testing of samples, which will quicken the fight against coronavirus.

We are tracking passengers arriving from China for a period of 28 days from the date of their arrival," he added.

So far, no confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in the state.

All 15 persons quarantined across the hospitals in Maharashtra for possible exposure have tested negative, officials have said.

The novel coronavirus started in Hubei province of China and has since spread to several countries, including two positive cases in India, both in the southern state of Kerala.

Chinese health authorities have said that the number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 304 there, with hardest-hit Hubei province on Sunday reporting 45 new fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus testing WHO instruction World Health Organisation
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp