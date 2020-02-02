Home Nation

Partially eaten body of man found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Field forest force and police have recovered the body around 400 meters deep into the core forest area.

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By IANS

PILIBHIT: A partially eaten body of a 65-year-old villager in Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) was found on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Phool Chand of Baijunagar village under Gajraula police station, had gone missing after he went to his sugarcane field on Friday afternoon.

Field forest force and police have recovered the body around 400 meters deep into the core forest area.

Deputy Director of PTR Naveen Khandelwal said forest officials are yet to confirm whether the man had intruded into the core forest area where he was mauled by some wild carnivore or his body was dumped in the jungle by some criminals who killed him and it was eaten by the animals.

However, the deceased's nephew, Jeevan Lal claimed that he and other villagers had seen a tigress and two cubs eating the body.

The autopsy report is awaited, the official said.

Makhan Lal, deceased's son, alleged that the tigress along with its cubs had been moving about in the agricultural area, adjoining Garha forest beat for a couple of months but the forest officials had not taken any action in the matter.

He claimed that his father was killed by the tigress and dragged into the jungle, where it was eaten.

Khandelwal said Phool Chand's field was about one kilometre from the PTR but there were no pugmarks or signs of the body being dragged.

He said the Department on humanitarian grounds had arranged for Rs 10,000 through World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for the bereaved family for performing the last rites.

However, the family was not eligible for compensation as the killing had taken place inside the core forest area.

SHO of Gajraula police station, Naresh Kumar Kashyap, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility of murder since the condition of the body indicated that Phool Chand was killed by any animal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp