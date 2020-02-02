Home Nation

Police snatch reporter’s phone at UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s rally

The cellphone of a TMS reporter was snatched by a Delhi Police personnel on Saturday at North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar while she was covering an event.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (3rd L) at an election rally at Karawal Nagar | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cellphone of a TMS reporter was snatched by a Delhi Police personnel on Saturday at North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar while she was covering an event. The reporter was attending a political rally when the police personnel snatched her phone and went through its contents with the former’s permission. “I was covering UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s election meeting here and was standing in a corner near the barricade. I was taking notes in my phone, when suddenly, a female cop came and snatched my phone. I was shocked and tried to telling her that I’m a journalist, but she did not listen to me,” special correspondent, Rahiba R. Parveen said.

After interrogating the journalist briefly and checking her identity card, Parveen’s phone was returned. “The policewoman questioned me and did not believe that I was a journalist. I furnished my identity card and had to request her to return my phone so that I could carry out my duty,” Parveen added. Delhi Police said that no one is questioned unless there is a suspicion. “There must have been some suspicious behaviour on her behalf, otherwise such a reaction would not have followed,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi East, Alok Kumar. Kumar said, he would still look into the matter and get back on why the suspicion had arisen.

