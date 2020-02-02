Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into jailbreak by three undertrials

The prisoners, who escaped in the early hours of Sunday, have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Jarnail Singh and Vishal Kumar.

Published: 02nd February 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Commissioner of Jalandhar into the escape of three undertrial prisoners from the high security Central Jail in Amritsar, and has also directed the Jails Minister to immediately suspend all those responsible for the prison security.

The prisoners, who escaped in the early hours of Sunday, have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Jarnail Singh and Vishal Kumar.

The jailbreak came barely three months after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed in all the jails, including the Amritsar Central Jail.

A statewide hunt has been launched for the escaped prisoners, and the Chief Minister has also ordered the Additional Director General (Jails) to revamp prison security in the wake of the incident, which came to light around 3.20 a.m., less than two hours after the undertrial prisoners broke their barrack and escaped by scaling the walls of the jail, as per the CCTV footage of the prison.

Taking serious note of the security lapse, the Chief Minister said prison security would be reviewed and further strengthened, not just in this jail but in the others across the state too.

The prison guards were alerted about the escape by other inmates, who included the brother of one of the escaped prisoners, according to initial reports.

There was no evidence of outside help, according to preliminary investigations, which suggest that the trio, among 61 prisoners in barrack no. 7, had planned the escape on their own.

Giving details Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the men apparently made a hole in the wall of their barrack by removing about 10 bricks. They then appeared to have scaled the inner wall, about 16 feet high, by standing one atop the other, while the outer wall, 21 feet approximately, was crossed by them using a hook made of a steel bar and the cover of a quilt to make a ladder.

They finally escaped the jail complex from a point near tower no. 10, which was not under the CCTV cover.

One of the escaped prisoners has been identified as: Vishal Kumar, 22, of Amritsar. He was lodged in Jail on April 5, 2019.

The other two are brothers, identified as Gurpreet Singh, 34, and Jarnail Singh, 25, of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. They were lodged in the prison on July 8, 2019.

Vishal's brother Gaurav, also in the same barrack, chose not to flee with them, said the DGP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Punjab jailbreak Jalandhar jailbreak
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp