Home Nation

Rajkot collector refutes claims of media bribery for Republic Day coverage

A Gujarat daily had made the allegation in its Sunday edition and had further claimed the money, raised from corporates, was paid by cheques which had the signature of district collector Ramya Mohan.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The district administration of Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday refuted media reports that it had paid eight local reporters Rs 50,000 to ensure positive coverage of the Republic Day function held there.

A Gujarat daily had made the allegation in its Sunday edition and had further claimed the money, raised from corporates, was paid by cheques which had the signature of district collector Ramya Mohan.

In its clarification, the Rajkot administration said the entire procedure was transparent, involved no cash handouts, and was meant as payment to media organisations for advertising the Republic Day event, which was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani himself.

Mohan said cheques were issued to reporters of local dailies for the advertisement of events related to the state-level celebrations.

"A fund was created from contributions of different donors for public participation in the state-level Republic Day celebration in Rajkot. A bank account was opened and the donations were collected using crossed-cheques.

The fund is audited by a chartered accountant," Mohan told reporters.

"We offer payment to media houses for advertisements. We set Rs 50,000 limit for an advertisement for various functions related to Republic Day and offered the same amount to all the organisations," she said and added there were no cash transactions involved.

She said cheques were given to "authorised reporters" of these media organisations.

"The transactions were 100 per cent bonafide with the only intention being to publicize the events," Mohan asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramya Mohan Rajkot administration Vijay Rupani
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp