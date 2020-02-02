Six killed in accident in Haryana's Pundri

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Six youth were killed when their SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle on Pundri-Dhand Road in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said on Sunday.

The youth, aged between 19 to 25, were returning to their villages in Kaithal district from Haridwar late on Saturday night when the accident occurred, a police official of the Pundri police station said over phone.

The bodies have been taken for post mortem, they said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.