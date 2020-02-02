Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests KLF arms supplier from Haridwar

According to reports, the Punjab police had shared information about Ashish with its counterparts in Uttar Pradesh last week.

Published: 02nd February 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS), on Saturday, arrested Ashish, a key arms supplier of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) from Haridwar.

The ATS is probing his supply channel and chains in UP.

According to reports, the Punjab police had shared information about Ashish with its counterparts in Uttar Pradesh last week.

The ATS spokesman said that Ashish Singh was arrested from Tikri on Jadugar road in Civil Lines area of Haridwar.

He is an accused in a case of attempt to murder, rioting with deadly weapons, criminal conspiracy and harbouring offender in Punjab in 2018.

Ashish is considered to be the right hand of Gugni Grewal a.k.a Harmeet Singh chief of KLF and supplier of weapons to the force.

Ashish also has a role in murder of RSS and Shiv Sena worker.

After the murder of KLF chief on January 27, 2020, in Pakistan, the Punjab police traced one Sukhpreet Singh of Monga in Punjab and on his tip-off, Ashish was traced.

Additional Director General ATS, D.K. Thakur, said that Ashish was named in other cases including illegal sale of liquor. He came in touch with KLF chief while he was locked up in Patiala jail. Ashish had also supplied ten pistols of various bores to KLF chief.

"We are tracing the links of Ashish and his channel of procurement of weapons," said Thakur. He also said that the case was worked upon by the information of Punjab police while a hunt is on about other partners and associates of Ashish in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that call detail record of Ashish was scanned and revealed some numbers from Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh ATS UP ATS Haridwar KLF Khalistan Liberation Force KLF arms supplier
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp