15 killed, eight injured in two separate road accidents in Maharashtra

At Hingola village in Yaval tehsil of Jalgaon, about 400 km from Mumbai, 10 people died when a dumper truck collided with their sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Published: 03rd February 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least 15 people died and eight others were injured in two different road accidents in Jalgaon and Sangli districts of Maharashtra on Sunday night, police said here on Monday.

At Hingola village in Yaval tehsil of Jalgaon, about 400 km from Mumbai, 10 people died when a dumper truck collided with their sports utility vehicle (SUV). Balu Chowdhary and his family members were on their way to Chinchol village after attending a marriage function in Chopra village when the accident took place late on Sunday night, police said.

The victims are residents of Chinchol and Mehul villages under Muktai tehsil. Chowdhary, his wife and eight others travelling in the SUV died on the spot, while seven others were injured in the accident wherein the dumper truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV on the Chopra-Faizpur road, police added.

The injured have been taken to different hospitals in Jalgaon.

In another accident at Atpadi tehsil of Sangli district, at least five died and one was injured when their car plunged into a roadside well in the wee hours of Monday.

The victims were on their way to attend the funeral of a relative when the car driver apparently lost control and the vehicle fell into a well near Parekar Wadi village of Atpadi tehsil in Sangli district around 400 km from Mumbai, the police said.

While the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, the bodies were sent for postmortem, police said.

