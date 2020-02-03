Home Nation

Anti-CAA stir: UP cops arrest 108 PFI members in four days for 'inciting violence' 

Flanked by newly-anointed interim Director General of UP Police HC Awasthi, the additional chief secretary claimed that it was just the beginning of the swoop.

Published: 03rd February 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 108 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) during the last four days from across the state for their alleged involvement in inciting violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Interacting with the media on Monday morning, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said pamphlets against the CAA were also seized from the possession of four PFI men arrested from Muzaffarnagar, identified as Farman, Nafees, Idrish and Mursaleen. 

“The latest arrests are in addition to the 25 made earlier,” said the ACS. He noted that the PFI was established on November 22, 2006, after the imposition of the ban on SIMI.

Flanked by newly-anointed interim Director General of UP Police HC Awasthi, the additional chief secretary claimed that it was just the beginning of the swoop. “We will get to the roots of the organisation. A probe is also going on about the financial dealings of the PFI in UP. We are in touch with central probe agencies and are sharing information with them," he said.

As per the UP DGP, the PFI is active across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The 108 arrested during a special drive in the last four days included 14 from Lucknow, three from Sitapur, 21 from Meerut, nine from Ghaziabad, six from Muzzafarnagar, seven from Shamli, 4 from Bijnor, 20 from Varanasi, five from
Kanpur, 16 from Bahraich and one each from Gonda, Jaunpur and Hapur.

During the investigation, the involvement of the outfit in financing the violent protests had also cropped up, said DGP Awasthi. “They had been accumulating money for quite some time to incite violence during the protests,” he added.

The police officials also claimed that the PFI leadership was allegedly getting funds from their masters based in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Those based in south Indian states were reportedly receiving the funds for creating trouble in India through the ISI from across the border, said a senior cop. The PFI
members were directed to use the money to arrange huge crowds during the anti-CAA protests and also get material.

In December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sought a ban on the PFI after its complicity was suspected in the statewide violent protests against the amended citizenship law.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) report had indicated a massive PFI hand in inciting violence by Muslim mobs all across Uttar Pradesh. It had also revealed several transactions to 73 bank accounts worth Rs 120 crore.

The then UP DGP OP Singh had written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on the PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head, Wasim Ahmad, and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence in the state capital during anti-CAA protests on December 19-20.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Popular Front of India Citizenship act Anti CAA protests
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp