Home Nation

CAA won't be taken back, Congress indulging in vote bank politics: BJP's Parvesh Verma in Parliament

BJP member Parvesh Verma, who initiated the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, also took on the Congress for its opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 03rd February 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma( File Pic)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coming down heavily on the Congress in Lok Sabha, the BJP on Monday accused the opposition party of indulging in vote bank politics and creating problems like Article 370 during its rule.

BJP member Parvesh Verma, who initiated the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, also took on the Congress for its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying, "They should know that it is not Rajiv Feroze Khan government, it is Narendra Modi's government.

"We will not take back CAA. It is a question of the country's integrity."

He said that "they (Congress) create problems like Article 370 and 35(A)" by their "vote bank politics", and "we solve them" to strengthen India.

Verma said Lord Rama gives the message of humanity but the Congress linked him with religion, and went on to add that "if opposition members chant 'Jai Shri Ram', their sins will be washed off".

The BJP MP said his government was not of any particular religion.

ALSO READ: AAP, CPI-M leaders seek probe from Delhi Police against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

Verma also accused the Congress of removing the pictures of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman from the original copy of the Constitution and added that these pictures were "not related to religion".

He said that if his government talks about Ram Mandir, it also talks about toilets.

Stressing that a strong foundation would be laid by the present government during its tenure, Verma said that in three years India will become an economic power, while the Opposition Congress will shrink.

The Constitution, he said, was of foremost importance and asked the Congress "where was the Constitution when riots took place in 1984."

Padma awards were given during the Congress rule "on the recommendation. In contrast, they are given on merit under the BJP government," Verma said.

The West Delhi MP also attacked the Congress over the policies followed by it when the party was in power in Delhi.

He said that while it was the Congress government which created problems like unauthorised colonies, the BJP government has worked to solve them.

Verma also said that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will ensure that 'pucca' houses will be built in unauthorised colonies.

He also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it had said that the number of buses will increase, but in reality, the number of DTC buses has gone down in Delhi.

ALSO READ: EC bans Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners for Delhi polls

He also said that Delhi has been allotted the maximum share from Nirbhaya fund but the money remains unutilised.

"Delhi Government is giving Rs 18,000 salary to Imam...but has forgotten the priests of temples and gurudwaras," he said.

Verma also referred to the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, saying it is not a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, rather people there are saying "Pakistan zindabad, and Assam and Kashmir should be separated from India."

The BJP leader also hit out at those who questioned surgical strike by India on terror camps in Pakistan.

Earlier, opposition members, including those from the Congress and DMK, walked out of Lok Sabha to protest Verma's controversial remarks during a poll rally, when the BJP MP rose to initiate the debate.

The TMC said that Verma's speech was for Delhi election campaign and not for debate on the President's address.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Parvesh Verma Article 370 CAA
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp