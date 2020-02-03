Home Nation

Centre's budget for environment not enough to tackle climate crisis: Experts

The Budget missed out the replenishment of the much-needed National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) and it has been ignored for the two consecutive years.

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

climate change, global warming

For representational purposes ( File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Environment activists and experts on Monday expressed displeasure over the "insufficient" budget allocation to tackle the climate crisis the country is facing.

They said there is no clarity on how the money will be used to clean air.

In the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, the Ministry of Environment was allocated Rs 3,100 crore, while an amount of Rs 4,400 crore announced to encourage states to formulate plans to ensure clean air in cities with a population of above a million.

The budgetary allocation for the ministry has been raised by nearly five per cent against the last fiscal but there is no change in the amount allotted to pollution abatement and climate change action plan.

"It's good to hear a special mention of climate change and air pollution in the budget speech.

Union Budget earmarked Rs 4,400 cr for National Clean Air Programme.

However, it is not clear how the allocated funds will be used to clean the air," said Avinash Chanchal, senior climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace India.

He said the increase in the funds is not enough to tackle the climate crisis the country is facing.

An expert from World Resources Institute (WRI), a global environment organization, pointed out that the Budget missed out the replenishment of the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC).

The Budget missed out the replenishment of the much-needed National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) and it has been ignored for the two consecutive years, he said.

"Maintaining integrity of ecosystems and community level management of natural resources are critical to build resilience, especially at the sub-national and local level," said Nambi Appadurai, Director at Climate Resilience Practice, WRI India.

WRI's Deepak Krishnan welcomed the government's advisory to utilities to shut down power plants with high carbon emissions.

"Though the power sector is facing financial challenges, the health of citizens and environment considerations are critical.

It could offer a variety of benefits, including better health, environmental and social benefits," Krishnan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman National Clean Air Programme Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp