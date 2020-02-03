Combination of CAA, NRC and NPR a deadly weapon: Yogendra Yadav

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) intends to classify the people of the country as “first and second rate” citizens, politician-activist Yogendra Yadav said here on Sunday. He was addressing media persons at the Meet the Press programme organised by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

“CAA is not for taking citizenship away from the citizens. It is nothing but to create two categories of people in the country. So the Centre is trying to signal the people about this classification. The combination of CAA, NRC and NPR is a deadly weapon,” Yadav said.

He said that there was no difference between NPR and NRC and its purpose was one.

“NPR is NRC. These are, not two separate things. The only way to oppose NRC is stopping NPR itself,” Yadav added.

Yadav, who leads ‘We the people’ forum to protest against CAA said the country was going through an extraordinary movement and this movement would unite the people of the country.

“The Union government wants to divide our country. Our responsibility is to unite the people. The move by the Centre to introduce this Act is unprecedented in the Indian Republic. We never had it before by dividing people in the name of religion,” he said.

However, the Act has led the people into the spirit of India’s freedom struggle, he added.

“The protest has become a national movement of unity. This is the first time that strong protests take place especially from the part of students and youths,” he said. Yadav made it clear that his focus was more on anti-CAA protests and was least interested in the Delhi election campaign.

“I am not interested in election podcasting. Even though I have done it before, now my focus is to repeal the draconian law. But one thing, I want to say that the BJP is losing and they are trying to trigger communalism in Delhi as they are desperate to win,” Yadav said.

He also criticised the Union budget and said the budget is a declaration of war on farmers.