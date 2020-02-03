Home Nation

Coronavirus scare: After minister, people oppose Indians from China being brought to Alwar hospital

Villagers said that the virus that spread in China is so dangerous and it would be more appropriate to take them to metro cities where there are better pre-treatment and living arrangements.

Published: 03rd February 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

JAIPUR: Three people suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have been admitted to Jaipur’s SMS Government Hospital, an official confirmed on Sunday. “They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Their blood samples have been collected and the report is expected to come in a day or two,” Dr D S Meena, Superintendent of SMS hospital said. He added that the suspected patients have been kept in isolation.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made in ESIC Medical College of Alwar for keeping nearly 300 Indians airlifted from Wuhan city of China where the deadly virus outbreak began. The batch of passengers are likely to reach Alwar on Sunday evening for quarantine. Ravi Sharma, a state health department official coordinating with the Centre, said 300 beds have been prepared in two hostels and adequate staff has been deployed. 

Deputy CMHO, Alwar, Dr Chhabil Kumar said the airlifted Indians will be quarantined and kept under observation for 28 days. “They are healthy passengers. If anyone is found to have symptoms of the virus, they will be shifted to an isolation ward in the district hospital,” he said. The passengers will be kept under observation and will be allowed to go in case no symptom is found, he added.

However, opposition has started building up to the plan for bringing Indians from Wuhan which saw the spread of the coronavirus in China, to the ESIC Medical College in Alwar. Nearby villagers gathered in front of the Medical College building on Saturday evening. Villagers said that the virus that spread in China is so dangerous and it would be more appropriate to take them to metro cities where there are better pre-treatment and living arrangements. Instead, bringing them to Alwar is not right.  If someone tests positive for the virus, there will be a fear of spreading as most of the nearby people are poor and rural population. Hundreds of people from all around, including Desula, Gundpur, Jhareda, Khol villages had reached here to protest.

Earlier on Saturday, the Labour Minister of Rajasthan, Tika Ram Julie had also strongly opposed the Central government’s plan to bring in Coronavirus affected/suspected Indian citizens from China to the ESIC Hospital in Alwar. The Labor Minister, who hails from Alwar district himself, openly expressed his opposition to the Centre’s plan: ‘‘It’s very unfair to bring citizens who might be infected by a disease which has been declared an epidemic by the World Health Organization to Alwar.

The Labor Minister further said that the Central Government’s decision could even lead to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus in Alwar. Opposing the decision to bring the affected and suspicious people to the Alwar hospital Tika Ram Julie said that he will take up this issue at a high level in the governmental hierarchy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Alwar hospital
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp