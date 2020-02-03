Don't be afraid of my questions on employment: Rahul Gandhi to FM

Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi had said there is nothing concrete in the Budget as the biggest problem in front of the country is unemployment and the government has not addressed that.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday took potshot at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over unemployment and said that she should not fear her questions as he is asking on behalf of students as the government has failed to generate jobs.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Finance Minister, don't be afraid of my questions. I am asking it on behalf of youths, and replying them is your responsibility. The youth of the country needs jobs and your government has failed miserably in providing jobs."

He also attached a new report in which Sitharaman said that she did not mention the numbers as Rahul Gandhi would have asked her about the number of jobs created.

The Congress has slammed the Finance Minister as she did not mention the employment in her Union Budget 2020-21 speech in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

Soon after the Budget was presented in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said there is nothing concrete in the Budget as the biggest problem in front of the country is unemployment and the government has not addressed that.

"This is the mindset of the government -- all talk and nothing concrete. The biggest problem our youngsters are facing is unemployment and I didn't see any strategic idea as how they will get jobs," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Parliament.

In more than two-hour-long speech, many things were repetitive and redundant, he said and added, the government said it was simplifying the tax regime but made it more complex.

