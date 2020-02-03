Home Nation

India Art Fair interrupted after police come to check complaint of anti-CAA paintings

A participating artist Indranil Roy said the incident was 'very unfortunate', and alleged that the fair's organisers behaved 'unprofessionally'.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim women stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. Recent protests against CAA, NRC has seen women coming out in large numbers displaying strength and resilience.

Muslim women stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. Recent protests against CAA, NRC has seen women coming out in large numbers displaying strength and resilience.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A performative art piece on the "strength of Indian women" at the India Art Fair was interrupted on Sunday after police arrived at the venue following a complaint that some paintings against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were being exhibited.

"We received a PCR call that some paintings depicting the CAA were being exhibited at the fair. A police team was sent to check it, but no such painting was exhibited," a senior police official said.

Curated by artist Myna Mukherjee, the art at the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre booth featured paintings as well as songs including Faiz Ahmad Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge", and poetry recitations talking about the love, beauty, tenderness and the strength of women across the country, Gargi Chandola, a participating artist told PTI.

"The artwork was not about any one particular protest or issue. It is about women of India. We had together created a space to celebrate women. It was purely in solidarity and celebration of the resilience and strength of the women in India.

"This was in no way political. We don't know what the problem was. The audience was very receptive.

But, someone complained," Chandola said.

Another participating artist Indranil Roy said the incident was "very unfortunate", and alleged that the fair's organisers behaved "unprofessionally".

"The India Art Fair management behaved very unprofessionally and made the matter out of proportion. Police did apologise for the misunderstanding and fair's management came charging on us without even trusting the artist's works or the curator.

That's very unfortunate "Without even knowing anything or the Urdu language which no one could read, everything was stopped," he said.

The fair's organisers said that while they "embrace the freedom of expression", ensuring safety and security of their visitors was "paramount".

They said exhibitors were expected to share "details of the all activities" to take place at their booths during the course of the four-day art event, which was not done for the performance in question.

"We were informed about an incident that occurred at the booth of the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre where a performance was ongoing.

Our contract with the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, consistent with others, required them to share with us the details of all activities which were to take place at their booth over the course of four days of India Art Fair.

"We were not informed about the activities at the booth. In fact, post the incident, the fair director spoke with the Italian Ambassador in New Delhi who confirmed that they too had not informed of the activities taking place in their booth," the fair organisers said in a statement.

They said they found out about the commotion only after the police arrived and then followed it up with the Italian Embassy Culture Centre.

"The organisers of the India Art Fair only became aware of the activities when the police arrived. They informed us that they had received a complaint.

"Artists are conscience keepers of a society and we place their voice at the centre of our programme.

"This was demonstrated through the strong line-up of artists, art and programming throughout the Fair.

As event organisers, ensuring the safety and security of all our visitors is paramount.

Each year, the fair hosts a large number of visitors, including young children and the elderly, many of whom were onsite when the incident took place," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Art Fair Anti caa protest
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp