Man shoots wife to death in Punjab's Batala

By PTI

BATALA (PUNJAB): A 27-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Monday.

Jugraj Singh allegedly fired five rounds at Sandeep Kaur near Cheema Kudi village in Batala on Sunday night and fled the place, they said.

The couple got married around seven years ago and have three children, the police said.

The woman's father, Hardev Singh, lodged a police complaint against the accused.

Singh told police that the husband and wife had frequent fights, they said.

Jugraj has a criminal record and was already booked in Tarn Taran for some other case, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar.

A murder case has been registered against Jugraj and a search for him is underway, he said.