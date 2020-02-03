Home Nation

Nearly 40,000 vacant posts for officers in Defence Ministry: Centre in Rajya Sabha

The minister of state for defence said there are 2.01 lakh vacancies in other categories in the ministry.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has 3,782 and 34,289 vacant posts for group A and group B officers, respectively, Union minister Shripad Naik informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to a question, he said there are 6,867 vacancies for posts of officers in the Indian Army, 1,500 in Navy and 425 in Air Force.

In Army, 36,517 vacancies are for post of junior commissioned officers and other ranks, Naik told the Rajya Sabha.

He added that 15,590 posts of sailor and 10,425 posts of airmen are vacant in the Navy and Air Force respectively.

"The government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages.

These include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career," he said.

