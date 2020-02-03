Home Nation

Newlyweds from Rajasthan land in isolation ward as honeymoon to Shanghai proves dear

The newly married couple from Kishangarh (Ajmer) went to Shanghai on January 25 on a honeymoon trip, however, returned back on January 27 after receiving information about the Coronavirus.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Visiting Shanghai on their honeymoon trip did cost dear to a newly married couple who are now spending their time in Ajmer situated JLN Hospital in an isolation ward after being quarantined as suspected patients for the Novel Coronavirus.

Their samples have been sent to SMS Jaipur hospital for further diagnosis and their family members have been asked to stay cautious.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Ajmer) Dr K.K. Soni said: "They have been kept under observation till the time their report comes which is expected in next 24 hours. The patients are around 27 years old."

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that till Sunday, 3,933 passengers from 27 international flights have been screened at Jaipur international airport.

Singh is taking constant review meetings to take stock of the situation.

The passengers coming from Wuhan shall be admitted in the ESIC hospital in Alwar.

V.K. Mathur, ESI Director, also inspected the hospital to check the arrangements.

