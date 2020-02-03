Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Chhattisgarh Medical Council election

In the first ever election of the Chhattisgarh Medical Council, five candidates among the 17 in the fray were declared as winners. Of the total 9,361 doctors registered as members of the Council, 2,160 had voted. Besides Dr Yashwant Chandravanshi, senior medical educationist Dr Mahesh Sinha, urologist Dr Lalit Shah, ENT expert Dr Rakesh Gupta and gynaecologist Dr Asha Jain emerged victorious. The Council decides ethical issues concerning doctors and patients. It also deliberates all policy matters except financial aspect.

New Raj Bhavan, CM House

The state government believes that shifting the Raj Bhavan, the CM House, residential quarters of MLAs and senior officials from old Raipur to Nava Raipur-Atal Nagar will populate the new green hi-tech capital city. All these structures will come up at Sector 24 in Nava Raipur with an investment of `592 crore. The project will be completed in 24 months. “Soon other officers, staff will be shifted. A market complex, schools and hospital will also come up,” Chhattigsarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. It was UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who had laid the foundation of the new capital city in 2001. Roads, electricity and water connections soon followed in the new city. But there has been questions on how to shift the government machinery to the new place.

159 butterfly species in Chhattisgarh

A review checklist, ‘Butterflies of Chhattisgarh’, published in popular research journal ‘Bionotes’ said 159 butterfly species were found in the state. The list prepared by scientist Anupam Singh Sisodia found 23 new species. It took six years of survey and research studies for coming out with the list. Sisodia rectified the surveys done by the Zoological Survey of India and compiled scattered records to prepare the checklist, which has been cited as a model for all other data deficient states to get baseline information for evidence-based conservation plan and to maintain a public biodiversity register.

Schools discuss Constitution

Students in all schools in Chhattisgarh are now discussing the Preamble and various facets of the Constitution. Every Monday, the Constitution will be discussed after the morning prayers. In his Republic Day speech, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that students will be compulsorily taught about the Constitution and its different aspects. All districts authorities were asked to upload videos of such discussion on the Constitution. A short online course is already available for the teachers in Chhattisgarh.

