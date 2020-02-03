Home Nation

Stalker arrested after setting 24-year-old woman lecturer on fire in Maharashtra

The incident took place at around 7.15 am as the victim was arriving at the Matoshri Ashatai Kunawar College in Hinganghat town of Wardha district.

Published: 03rd February 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Stalking

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old woman lecturer at a college in Wardha was set on fire by a stalker on Monday and is in a critical condition. The accused Vicky Nagrale (27) was arrested soon after the incident.

The incident took place at around 7.15 am as the victim was arriving at the Matoshri Ashatai Kunawar College in Hinganghat town of Wardha district.

“The college was just about 100 metres away from Nanderi Chowk area where the incident took place. It is a crowded area. As she alighted from the bus, Nagrale came up to her, doused her with petrol that he took out from his two-wheeler, and set her ablaze before running away from the spot,” said police inspector Pratibha Dunbale from Hinganghat police station, who is investigating the case.

Wardha Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Teli said Nagrale was arrested from Sawarkheda village near Butibori industrial area of Nagpur, around 75 km away from Hinganghat.

“The accused has been arrested and is currently detained. He is being questioned by the police. He and the victim belong to the same village and he had been stalking the girl for some time,” Teli said.

“The victim has sustained around 40 per cent burns. Her face is completely charred. But, more dangerous are the toxic fumes emanating from the fire that she must have inhaled. That has made her condition critical. We will have to keep her under observation for at least 72 hours,” said Dr Darshan Revankar of the Orange City Hospital at Nagpur where she was brought after the incident.

The victim has suffered “grade 2 deep dermal burns covering the scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back and full neck,” said the hospital bulletin.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his “irrational behaviour”. Both of them are from Daroda village of Wardha district.

Nagrale is a married man and has a seven-month-old son. He works at a firm in Balharshah. He had even tried to commit suicide last year, though no complaint was lodged at that time. Since the past three-four months, the accused had been stalking and pursuing the victim, but she repeatedly spurned his overtures.

They used to travel on the same bus and three months ago, she had a bitter altercation with him during the journey after which she informed her family. They advised her to handle the matter tactfully. 

Nagrale was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“The government is serious on the issue and we shall deal with it firmly. Strong action will be taken in this case,” said Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalking Wardha Maharashtra
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp