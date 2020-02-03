Home Nation

Task force set up by Centre to monitor coronavirus issue: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

The move came amidst reports that a third case of novel coronavirus was detected in Kerala and the person had recently returned from China.

With Gandhi Hospital testing for Coronavirus, people start taking precautions by wearing masks in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

It also said that travellers returning from the neighbouring country could be quarantined. (PHOTO | EPS, S SENBAGAPANDIYAN)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set up a task force to monitor the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus with representatives from the Ministries of Health, Home, Civil Aviation and Women and Child Development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

"A task force has been set up to monitor novel coronavirus situation. The first meeting of the task force will be held today. We will discuss what all precautions need to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus," Reddy told reporters here.

The union minister of state for home said Indians, who want to return, will be evacuated from China.

"Whoever wants to come back to India, they should get in touch with our embassy," he said.

The Health Ministry on Monday updated its travel advisory, which was issued on Sunday, and asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province.

It also said that travellers returning from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

