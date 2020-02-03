Two arrested for 'raping' minor in Jharkhand

By PTI

MEDININAGAR (JHARKHAND): 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two men in Medininagar, the headquarter town of Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said here on Monday.

Medininagar police station in-charge, Anand Kumar Mishra said two men were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident.

He said the duo was produced before a local court, which sent them to 14 days in judicial custody.

The girl, whose family registered an FIR, accused the two men of raping her on Sunday evening in the town, the police officer said.

He said the girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical test.