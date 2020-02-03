VPN apps in demand in Kashmir to make up for low-speed 2G

By IANS

SRINAGAR: After the restoration of low speed 2G mobile Internet last month, VPN, or the virtual private network, applications are much in demand in the Kashmir Valley.

People are installing VPNs to enable them to access social media sites. "We can only access the social media by VPN," said a Srinagar-based businessman who has successfully installed a VPN application on his phone.

In January, the government issued a list of 301 white-listed websites which can be accessed. All other websites, including social media platforms remain blocked.

But the restoration of mobile internet 2G in Kashmir after nearly six months generated little hope due to extremely slow speed.

"We are not able to upload the videos," Zahoor, a photo journalist said. "The speed is extremely slow."

For broadband restoration the businessmen are signing bonds committing not to allow IP address for accessing social media.

The bond also bars use of VPNs, Wifi, encrypted files, videos and uploading of photos. All USB ports of the computer will have to be disabled also.

The business units or the company will be responsible for the breach or misuse of the internet.

The business house is also required to provide complete access to all its content and infrastructure as and when required by security agencies.

A MAC (minimum access control) will ensure restriction to the use of internet access to registered devices through a single PC.