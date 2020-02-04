Home Nation

Anant Hegde's remarks on Mahatma: Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha

While addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was 'staged with the consent and support of the British'.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

The lower House of Parliament (Photo| Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The controversial remarks made by BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde on Mahatma Gandhi rocked Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with Congress members shouting slogans and walking out of the House after accusing the ruling party of doing "Godse politics".

Immediately after the House convened at noon after the proceedings were adjourned following uproar by Opposition members over Hegde's remarks, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP leader has "insulted" Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected by people across the globe.

Chowdhury then made a remark against Hegde, which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said would not go on record.

Opposition members including Congress MPs jumped into the well displaying placards and shouting slogans.

Despite requests by the speaker, opposition members did not stop sloganeering and later Congress members walked out of the House.

Chowdhury also said that they were expecting a response from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on the controversial remarks but they are "helping" people who hate Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have no expectations from people who are doing Godse politics," he said.

ALSO READ | Trinamool, DMK give suspension notice in Rajya Sabha on CAA

At an event in Bengaluru recently, Hegde had said that freedom fighters, who did not sacrifice anything, made the country believe that it attained Independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation, and became Mahapurush (great person).

The former MP had said, "There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators).

Earlier Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon following uproar by Opposition members over Hegde's remarks.

Mostly members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue of Hegde's remarks but the Speaker did not allow them.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said members of the BJP are real "bhakts" and followers of Gandhi while the Congress is a follower of "nakli (fake) Gandhi like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Mahatma Gandhi Anantkumar Hegde BJP
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp