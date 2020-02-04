Bihar government mulls expansion of IT park in Pataliputra with Centre

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In the second meeting of the pre-budget discussions held in the auditorium at Old Secretariat, after consulting the people related to the field of IT, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that expansion work is soon going to start at the Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Pataliputra.

The state Finance Minister said that the work will be in collaboration with the Centre at a cost of Rs 53 crore. Apart from this, land has been identified for IT towers on 58 acres in Bihta and IT towers near Dakbangla Charaha in Patna.

He said that construction of STPI in Darbhanga and Bhagalpur in 10 acres each on two lands would start soon. While training is going on in the 15-acre campus of Nillet in Bihta, more courses of new technology will be started.

Apart from this, it is proposed to construct a NIELIT centre in Buxar and Muzaffarpur for technology and software training for a capacity of one thousand training candidates on one acre each. Keeping future technology in mind, the NIELIT centre itself can be developed as an advance training centre. He said that the office is available for the software developer in Patna's Biscoman Tower.

Apart from the IITs, BITs, NITs and NIELET in the discussion, more than two dozen people working through technology in the fields of software and hardware, startup, call centre, skill development, common service centre and telemedicine etc. gave their suggestions.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary (Finance) S Siddharth, Expenditure Secretary Rahul Singh and other senior officials were also present.