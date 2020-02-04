Home Nation

CBI registers FIR in Manipur Civil Services examination irregularities case

Out of the 8,163 answer sheets, the examiners did not put their signatures in seven papers/ subjects and the supervisors did not put their signatures in respect of fifteen papers/subjects.

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The CBI, probing alleged irregularities in the conduct of Manipur Civil Services mains examination, 2016, has registered an FIR against unknown officials of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC), which conducted the exam, on orders of Manipur High Court.

The FIR was registered under Sections 120 B, 420, 468 and 471 IPC and Section l3(2), Sections 13(l)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

In October last year, the Manipur HC had quashed the controversial exam that was held for selection to 62 posts of Manipur Civil Service, Manipur Police Service and allied services and the consequential orders for the appointment of those declared recruited.

A two-judge division bench had also directed the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities within three months. 

Earlier, 42 aspirants of the civil services jobs had moved the Manipur HC alleging irregularities in the selection process and seeking justice. 

The lapses on the part of the MPSC as regards the non-implementation of Rules, 2011 as alleged by the petitioners were the non-appointment of a controller of examination as contemplated in the Rules although it is a must and indispensable.

It was also alleged that marks were not awarded in respect of three answers of Education Paper-II and Public Administration Paper-II while 12 answers of General English Paper-I, Education Paper-II and Public Administration Paper-II were not recorded for awarding marks on the answers but marks were recorded on the table for totalling.

Exam scrapped

In October last year, the Manipur High Court had quashed the controversial exam that was held for selection to 62 posts of Manipur Civil Service, Manipur Police Service and allied services.

